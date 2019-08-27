News
Osage SkyNews 6 HD Flies Over Storm Damage In Grand Lake Area
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Severe thunderstorms left damage in the Grand Lake area Monday night. Strong winds brought down trees and damaged rooftops, siding and boat docks.
The storm blew in from the west with a severe thunderstorm warning issued to the Craig, Delaware and Ottawa County area at 9:37 p.m. when the storm moved near Wyandotte.
High winds also damaged a chicken farm in the Fairland area just off E. 210 Road and S. 590 Road.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD flew over the Adair, Neosho River and Grove areas Tuesday morning. We even got a wave from one storm-damage victim who was sitting on his deck surrounded by debris.
Watch the videos attached to this story for more.