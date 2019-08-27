Guthrie Therapy Barn For Horses Damaged After Severe Storm
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - A therapy barn for horses in Guthrie was pounded by a severe storm. The roof peeled off with people and horses inside.
When the storm first hit, Summer Terry of Superior Therapy ran to her storm shelter. When it seemed to be over, she went to check on the nine horses in her barn; horses that already have injuries that she is caring for. That’s when the winds kicked back up and ripped off much of the metal roof.
“We thought everything was going to be in the clear and the wind changed directions, and the next thing we knew the barn was gone. The roof was gone,” said Terry. “We just had stuff kind of flying in a circle and complete chaos, and a friend of ours jumped in and started pulling the tin away from the horse stalls, and that was the first thing we wanted to do was secure the horses and make sure they were all OK.”
Terry and her staff worked to calm the horses while debris was flying everywhere. They were worried the panicked horses would hurt themselves even more.
None of the horses were seriously hurt. All are being stabled elsewhere while friends help repair the damage.
“We had customers show up and friends show up and family members show up,” said Terry. “It’s a really good feeling. I mean, we volunteered for stuff before, but this is kind of our first time being on the receiving end of it, and so it’s been amazing to have the support and the help from everybody else.”
