Delaware County Residents Cleaning Up After Powerful Storms
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Clean up is underway right now after a round of severe storms caused damage across the state Monday night.
Powerful winds knocked down trees and power lines and damaged homes and businesses in Delaware County.
The Cowskin Volunteer Fire Department estimates that at least 40 people have been displaced from a mobile home park. The manager of the Lakewood Village community says about 100 people live here altogether.
The storm hit Monday night before 10 and residents say it didn’t let up for about an hour. Firefighters worked in dangerous conditions overnight to make sure residents were okay.
“We couldn’t get there. We had to abandon our vehicles crawl over, under, and through trees including right here in this park to get through where our dispatched calls were,” said Captain Rick Bronson of the Cowskin Volunteer Fire Department.