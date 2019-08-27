Tulsa Police Investigating Crime Spree At The Meadows Apartments
Tulsa Police are investigating a string of violent crimes that happened at the same apartment complex, all within 12 hours.
"Our Eastside officers were very busy last night,” said Jeannie Pierce, with Tulsa Police.
Since Monday evening, police say they've responded to three different shootings and one robbery all at the same complex, the Meadows Apartments near 31st and Garnett.
Police say first, someone shot into an apartment with three children inside, hitting two adults, a man in the chest and hip, and a woman.
Both are expected to survive, but that was just the start.
"And then about 11:30, we got called out again to the same apartment complex,” said Pierce.
This time, someone had shot up an SUV. But the owner of that vehicle, not wanting to talk to police, so they left. Two hours later, they were called back again.
“A female was asleep in her bed,” said Pierce. “She felt a pain in her ankle. She woke up and she realized she had been shot."
And to top it all off, police were called again Tuesday morning, when a different woman says she was robbed of her backpack in a breezeway.
"I wish they would do something. I wish they could find something to do about it,” said Sherri Talley, a resident who has lived at the complex since February.
"I mean there's kids all the time out here." "We stay indoors, we just stay to ourselves."
The complex is managed by the Housing Authority of the city of Tulsa, and they sent us a statement:
“Our hearts are with all impacted by the incidents that took place at The Meadows apartment complex; we hope for a full and speedy recovery for all involved. We are grateful for first responders who responded to these incidents quickly. We will continue to work with local law enforcement, including the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Community Enhancement Unit dedicated to our sites, on solutions to deter crime from occurring at our properties, as the safety and security of our residents remains paramount.”