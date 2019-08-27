Skiatook Group Helps Rescue Dog Walk Again
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma - Animal Rescue groups are doing amazing thing with injured dogs all around Oklahoma.
One of those groups is Skiatook Paws and Claws. Their current big project is a ten-year-old lab named Jack. They found Jack chained in a backyard dragging his hind legs. They don’t know why or for how long he was in that condition but Lena Ogden of Skiatook Paws and Claws say he was a mess.
“He was just in horrible conditions. We didn’t think he would make it through the night when we got him,” said Ogden.
They found him a foster home with Windy Guse who takes him to regular acupuncture appointments where they have determined he has some feeling in his hind legs so they are hopeful.
“We have a 60% prognosis of him walking again,” said Guse.
Jack treatments are costing about $300 a week, and of course, donations would be appreciated. Donations for Jack’s care can be made directly to Skiatook Paws and Claws Rescue, or to Family Animal Medicine in Owasso or Animal Acupuncture in Tulsa.