Pumpkin Spice Puppy Treats
Amber Glaze shows us how to make some sweet - and healthy - treats for the four-legged members of our families.
Ingredients:
- 1/4 C peanut butter
- 2/3 C pumpkin Puree
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 2 1/2 C whole wheat flour
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Mix peanut butter, pumpkin, eggs, and cinnamon together until combined. Slowly add the whole wheat flour 1/2c at a time until it forms a kneadable dough. Roll to 1/4 inch thickness on a lightly floured surface.
- Cut and place on parchment lined cookie tray.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the edges are browned. Cook longer for crunchier puppy treats.