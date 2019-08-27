Amber Glaze shows us how to make some sweet - and healthy - treats for the four-legged members of our families.

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 C peanut butter
  • 2/3 C pumpkin Puree
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • 2 1/2 C whole wheat flour

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Mix peanut butter, pumpkin, eggs, and cinnamon together until combined. Slowly add the whole wheat flour 1/2c at a time until it forms a kneadable dough. Roll to 1/4 inch thickness on a lightly floured surface.
  3. Cut and place on parchment lined cookie tray.
  4. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the edges are browned. Cook longer for crunchier puppy treats.