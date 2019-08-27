News
Governor Stitt Speaks To Tulsa Business Community
Tuesday, August 27th 2019
TULSA, Oklahoma - Governor Kevin Stitt spoke to Tulsa business leaders on Tuesday about the plans he has to make Oklahoma a top 10 state.
It was his first "state of the state address" to the Tulsa business community. The governor talked about his administration's successes as well as improving businesses in the Tulsa area.
"I'm just telling people to start where you are at and look at the top ten states and a lot of times it's not that much of a move, it's the same issues every other state does," said the Governor.
Governor Stitt says he plans to roll out an extensive new healthcare plan this fall.