'Just Between Friends' Sale Set For Tulsa In September
TULSA, Oklahoma - Now that families are getting back to their school routines, it's time to clean out the clutter and get organized. Just Between Friends consignment sale is the perfect way to do that and help the family budget.
Local mom and Just Between Friends consignor Janessa Winter, and co-founder of the sale in Tulsa Daven Tackett were on News On 6 at 4 to tell us about the sale.
It's set for Sunday, September 8 through Saturday, September 14 at Expo Square at the Tulsa Fairgrounds. Watch the video attached to this story for more, and go to the Just Between Friends website.