Governor Stitt Proclaims Day In Honor Of Poet Joy Harjo
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Governor Kevin Stitt met with the next U.S. Poet Laureate in Tulsa on Tuesday.
The Governor declared August 27th, as U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo Day. Stitt says the made the declaration because of what Harjo has done to elevate the art of Oklahoma and Native Americans.
Harjo calls Tulsa home and she is the first Oklahoman to be selected to be the U.S. Poet Laureate.
