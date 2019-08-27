S.C. Johnson Threatens To Sue Oklahoma Over Brand Confusion During Opioid Crisis
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The cleaning supply manufacturer S.C. Johnson is threatening to sue Oklahoma over slogan confusion.
In court filings and references Oklahoma referenced Johnson and Johnson as "a family company." That is actually S.C. Johnson's slogan and S.C. Johnson has tried to get Oklahoma to clear-up the confusion as the companies aren't related.
In a letter to Attorney General Mike Hunter S.C. Johnson's Chairman and CEO says in part
"It was shocking and quite frankly outrageous that you still went on national television, again propagating this misinformation. There was simply no reason for that. I can only conclude that these theatrics are in the service of personal political advantage."
The Full Letter Can be Read Below