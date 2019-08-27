Tulsa Police Report Rise Domestic Violence Crimes Compared To 2018
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police tell us more people have died so far this year in domestic violence-related homicides than all of last year.
According to officials say 11 people have lost their lives in domestic violence-related homicides so far this year. Eleven people whose futures were cut short, whose families lives were changed forever. And the numbers are up. In all of 2018, Tulsa Police say 9 people died in domestic violence-related homicides.
"We are working to sort of eliminate violence in homes and in unsafe relationships and to hear that it has already surpassed the previous year can be pretty disheartening," said DVIS CEO Tracey Lyall.
Every death, a tragedy Lyall and the DVIS team is working daily to prevent by giving people resources they didn't have before.
"I think that kind of hearing that information tends to strengthen our resolve in doing what we know we can do best, and that is serve people who just need help, think through their best options in order to keep them and their families safe,” said Lyall.
Lyall says they have seen a 49 percent increase in the number of people walking through their doors in a crisis than this time last year.
"Those are people who came to us but didn't necessarily have an appointment scheduled that just came in for help," said Lyall.
Lyall says DVIS is seeing a 17% increase in the number of people coming in for services than they were this time last year. She says DVIS safe shelters are at capacity and they are feeling the pressure but fighting the statistics is something that advocates, police and the community have to do together.
"It is really a system holding offenders accountable but also recognizing that domestic violence is a crime and it isn't okay in Tulsa," said Lyall.
If you are in a domestic violence situation or are worried about someone who is, there are resources for you. DVIS employees say reaching out for help in the first place, could save a life. Click HERE for details