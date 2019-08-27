News
Urban Air Gives Exonerated Man Free Family Passes To Trampoline Park
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man who spent nearly 30 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit is getting a chance to make up for lost time with his family.
Urban Air surprised Corey Atchison and his family with unlimited passes to the trampoline park. It's one of the first places he went with his relatives after a judge released him from prison last month.
Corey says he looks forward to bringing his grandson, nieces, and nephews to the park.