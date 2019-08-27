Oklahoma State Has A Long Trip To Oregon State Ahead
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Game week is upon us for Oklahoma State and Oregon State. It will be a long journey for the Cowboys to the pacific northwest in Corvallis, Oregon.
“We have to fly into Eugene it’s the only place we can fly into. Portland’s is an hour and 49 minutes away it's too far away,” said Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy.
Along with the lengthy travel, schedule sleep plays a crucial role with either picking up a win or loss.
“We have to leave earlier on the day before the game to try and get there and get everybody acclimated hydration is a problem and the flight is just 3 hours and 27 minutes,” said Gundy.
Returning to Oklahoma also presents some challenges.
“We have to land in salt lake city cause we can’t put enough fuel in the plane the runway isn’t long enough taking off so we are looking at a 7:00 am arrival coming back,” said, Gundy.