Tulsa City Council Scheduled To Vote On Creation Of Oversight Committee
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa City Council members are scheduled to vote on the creation of an oversight committee for the Tulsa Police Department.
The item being voted on Monday would be the Office of Independent Monitor consisting of up to a twelve person citizen oversight board.
This board would have a limited role in reviewing Internal Affairs investigations within the police department.
Mayor G.T. Bynum has said a budget of $250,000 has been set aside for the new Office of Independent Monitor should the council decide to approve the oversight board.
Back in June, News On 6's Emory Bryan spoke with the Chair of the Fraternal Order of Police who said the union is fine with a professional law enforcement agency reviewing critical incidents, but not an independent monitor or untrained citizen without any police department input.
The oversight board is on the agenda for Monday evening; it's one of the last items on the agenda, if you plan on going to listen to the voting.