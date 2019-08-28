Road Widening Project Starts In Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - ODOT said drivers will see more construction and road work on Highway 20 near Collinsville because of an upcoming road widening project.
Highway 20 near Collinsville is only two lanes right now, but ODOT said expansion is needed because the area continues to grow.
The department said preliminary work is being done right now.
Six companies are moving water, sewer and power lines in that area to make room for the road work, and they said it should be finished in the next few months.
After that, the project will go up for bid and the department said they plan to start work on the road project early next year.
When it's all said and done, Highway 20 will become five lanes from just east of Highway 75 to 22nd Street, which is east of Collinsville High School.
ODOT's Public Information Officer, Kenna Mitchell said "Certainly when we start seeing increased traffic in areas where there are highways that are narrow, two lane, no shoulders, that is an area we do want to go in and improve."
ODOT said right now, there is no timetable on when the project will be finished.