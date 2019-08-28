2 Water Line Repair Projects Start, Could Impact Tulsa Drivers
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa says drivers can expect lane closures Wednesday because of two water line repair projects.
The city says they're planning repairs at 21st and 129th East Avenue starting Wednesday morning.
This intersection is no stranger to water line problems; News On 6 reported on a few breaks in this area over the past year.
One of the biggest breaks was last month when the water shot up so high that it damaged part of a nearby traffic signal and left 15 businesses without water.
At that time, crews said it wasn't surprising because of how old the lines are.
Between 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning and 5:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the city says the right-through lane and right turn lane will be shut down on 21st -- just west of 129th.
Crews will also make water line repairs just south of Sheridan and 4th Place.
Traffic on Sheridan will be down to one lane in both directions from 8:00 p.m. Wednesday until 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning.