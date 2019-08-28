News
OU Gives 'All Clear' After Suspicious Package Reported
News On 6 is getting a look at the suspicious package that caused a scare on the University of Oklahoma campus Tuesday night.
Norman's bomb squad sent its robot to examine the suspicious device, which the university says turned out to be a commercial construction electrical fuse.
Someone called OU's Police Department Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. about a suspicious device on campus near Page Street and Trout Avenue.
OU said The Norman Police Department Hazardous Device Unit investigated for about two hours.
The team even did an x-ray, which gave them a clear view inside the device and showed it was not a threat.
OU said the bomb squad gave the all clear around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.