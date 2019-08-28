Puerto Rico Under State Of Emergency As Tropical Storm Dorian Approaches
Puerto Rico is under a state of emergency Wednesday morning as tropical storm Dorian takes aim at the island.
Those who are staying home are preparing for the worst and are pulling boats out of the water and stockpiling everything from bottled water to batteries.
The storm hit the French Caribbean Island of Martinique Tuesday causing roads to collapse and homes to flood.
Nick Russo with FEMA said "This will be a very quick storm. This will come through in six or seven hours. It'll be over and we can assess the damage."
Two years ago Hurricane Maria caused serious damaged in Puerto Rico and thousands of homes are still covered with tarps and the power grid remains unpredictable.
Now, some residents are fleeing the island.
Dorian may hit Florida at the end of the week and residents there are filling sandbags now to avoid long lines later.
Meanwhile, 45 firefighters from Miami Dade Rescue are leaving Florida and heading to Puerto Rico.
President Trump approved an emergency declaration Tuesday night ahead of the storm which orders federal government to help the U.S. territory's local response efforts.