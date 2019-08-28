Former Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief Set For Court After Bribery Allegations
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Former Muscogee (Creek) Nation Chief George Tiger is set to go before a judge in federal court Wednesday, August 28 after a grand jury indicted him earlier this month for bribery involving federal funds.
The accusations were made after Tiger's time as principal chief, and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation says the charges are in no way connected to the tribe.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Tiger was working as an agent for the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town at the time. The indictment says Tiger served as the Chairman of the Economic Development Authority Board and demanded bribes during a series of transactions for the town.
The indictment says the bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds took place from late September 2017 through February of this year.
Tiger lost his bid for re-election with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation in 2015. Tiger's arraignment is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.
If convicted, the 69-year-old man faces a $250,000 and/or up to 10 years in prison.