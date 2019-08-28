News
Tulsa Police Release Bodycam Video From Stolen Truck Arrest
Wednesday, August 28th 2019, 12:14 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have released bodycam video of the moment when police arrested a woman who they say stole a man's truck, led officers on a chase.
Officers say it all happened when the owner of the truck pulled over to help Brianna Biggers who he thought was hurt. That's when police say she jumped in his truck and took off leading police on a chase, before crashing into a yard near East 21st Street and South Pittsburg Avenue.
Biggers was charged with a felony and 2 misdemeanors in connection to this incident. She pled guilty to all of the charges.