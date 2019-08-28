Collinsville Woman Suspected Of DUI In 3rd Alcohol-Related Arrest
TULSA, Oklahoma - Owasso police arrested a Collinsville woman on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, after she was just given a deferred sentence for felony DUI on July 8th.
Owasso Police have arrested Carol Carter three times now.
The first arrest was on August 13, 2018. Police reports said a caller reported a woman driving all over the road, hitting curbs, stopping for no reason and swerving into oncoming traffic.
The arresting officer said Carter had an open bottle of wine in the center console. They said she stumbled when she got out of the car and her balance was so poor, the officer couldn't conduct the field sobriety tests.
That time, Carter was arrested for actual physical control and open container.
In January of this year, she received a 9-month deferred sentence for those misdemeanors.
On March 25, 2019, Carter was arrested for aggravated DUI among other complaints. That arrest report said Carter crashed into a mailbox, smelled like alcohol, was unsteady on her feet, had slow, deliberate speech and even tried to get in the officer's door when ordered into the squad car.
The report states she had a nearly empty bottle of wine in the driver's side floorboard. Carter was supposed to have an ignition interlock in her vehicle, but she did not, the report states.
The officer said Carter had a .20 blood alcohol content.
In July, she was given a 3-year deferred sentence for felony aggravated DUI, driving with a suspended license and having an open container.
Then again, on Tuesday, August 27, Carter was arrested again. The arresting officer said she crashed into a curb near the fire station, went airborne and ended up in a ditch.
The officer said Carter smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.