Body Cam Released From Shooting With Intent To Kill Arrest
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have released body camera video from the moment officers caught up with the man accused of assault and battery as well as shooting with intent to kill.
Officers arrested Craig Davis after his girlfriend told investigators an argument led to her moving out of their home last month.
She told officers Davis found her where she was staying and punched her and put a gun in her face. She says at one point he even pulled the trigger but it didn't fire.
Davis left when officers arrived but they caught up with him later. He's due in court on September 6th.