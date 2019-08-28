Michelle Bonicelli of OSU Extension Service tells us this is one of the most refreshing summer salads you'll ever try! 

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups watermelon (rind and seeds removed, chopped bite size)
  • 8 strawberries (hulled and chopped bite size)
  • 1 cup tomatillos (chopped bite size)
  • 1 shallot (finely chopped)
  • 12 mint leaves (shredded)
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 & 1/2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • Salt to taste

Directions:

  1. Put watermelon, strawberries, tomatillo and shallots in a bowl and gently toss.
  2. Drizzle olive oil and balsamic vinegar and gently toss once more.
  3. Sprinkle black pepper and top with mint.
  4. Season with a little salt and serve immediately.