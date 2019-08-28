News
Strawberry, Tomatillo & Watermelon Salad
Michelle Bonicelli of OSU Extension Service tells us this is one of the most refreshing summer salads you'll ever try!
Ingredients:
- 3 cups watermelon (rind and seeds removed, chopped bite size)
- 8 strawberries (hulled and chopped bite size)
- 1 cup tomatillos (chopped bite size)
- 1 shallot (finely chopped)
- 12 mint leaves (shredded)
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 & 1/2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- Salt to taste
Directions:
- Put watermelon, strawberries, tomatillo and shallots in a bowl and gently toss.
- Drizzle olive oil and balsamic vinegar and gently toss once more.
- Sprinkle black pepper and top with mint.
- Season with a little salt and serve immediately.