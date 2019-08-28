News
Democratic Presidential Hopeful Cory Booker To Visit Tulsa Thursday
TULSA, Oklahoma - Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker will be in Oklahoma this week. Booker is due into Tulsa Thursday.
The U.S. senator from New Jersey will tour the Greenwood District, the site of Black Wall Street. He's also speaking at Vernon AME Church.
Booker will then head down the turnpike to meet with University of Oklahoma students. Booker's visit comes more than a week after candidate Beto O'Rouke made a campaign stop, also in the Greenwood District.