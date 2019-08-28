The vote has been delayed but City Councilors did open the floor at tonight's meeting for community feedback. There were questions about the job of the OIM and what kind of power the office would have. City Councilors were scheduled to vote on an ordinance that would create the Office of Independent Monitor, also known as the OIM. A group the ordinance says would monitor certain investigations of the Tulsa Police Department, make policy recommendations, provide community outreach and communicate issues of concern to the COB (Citizen Oversight Board). The vote was delayed on Wednesday after leaders decided more work needed to be done on the ordinance. They wanted to hear from the community again.