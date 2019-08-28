Union Set For Tough Schedule To Begin The Year
TULSA, Oklahoma - Playoffs are always on the mind of the Union Redskins. This season they will have a new quarterback with JD Geneva which could bring some challenges this season.
“It's always better when you have a returner there but like I've said I’ve been at this place for 13 years and we have been through that process several times,” said Head Coach Kirk Fridrich.
One of the toughest schedule on paper to begin the year. Union will face Regional Semi-Finals Mansfield Lake Ridge from Texas to start the year followed by the defending Oklahoma State Champs Broken Arrow and runner up, Jenks.
“It's like that SEC schedule everybody talks about, but we will have to find out where we are at before start district play,” said Fridrich.
The last state championship came in 2016 with 27 freshmen that our now seniors. They want to finish their legacy on top as well.
“Without a doubt, the expectation is for us to get to championship and try and see if we can win one we really like this group,” said Fridrich.