Le Tote, created less than a decade ago in San Francisco, said Wednesday that it plans to bring clothing rental to Lord & Taylor's customers. With clothing rental, popularized by Rent the Runway and other startups, customers pay a monthly fee to get clothes shipped to them, wear a few times and then ship them back.

Traditional retailers, such as Urban Outfitters and Banana Republic, are launching their own versions. Urban Outfitters, which announced its service in May, said the model was made popular by the rise of the sharing economy and changing consumer habits, "driven by the young generation's hunger for newness while embracing sustainability."

Le Tote will pay Hudson's Bay $75 million in cash when the deal closes, which is expected to happen before the holiday season. It will also pay Hudson's Bay $25 million in cash after two years.

Hudson's Bay, based in Canada, plans to invest in its better-performing businesses like Saks Fifth Avenue.