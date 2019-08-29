"We realize haven't been fully living up to our high ideals, and for that we apologize," Apple conceded.

It's not yet clear how Apple will seek permission, though in the past, Apple has typically requested permissions through prompts during software update installations.

In recent months, Facebook, Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple have all acknowledged that people have been reviewing users' interactions with artificial intelligence assistants in order to improve the services. But users aren't typically aware that humans and not just computers are reviewing audio.

The use of humans to listen to audio recordings is particularly troubling to privacy experts because it increases the chances that a rogue employee or contractor could leak details of what is being said, including parts of sensitive conversations.

Apple said it will still use computer-generated transcripts to improve services, even if a user hasn't explicitly granted permission, or opted in.