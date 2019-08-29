Tulsa Police Search For Robbery Suspects
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a man is recovering after two people assaulted him and stole his truck overnight before leading officers on a short chase.
Police say they brought out a helicopter and police dog to look for the two men but they are still on the run.
Police found the victim at a home near Yale and Apache, where police say he'd been beat up and his truck was stolen.
The victim told officers a woman jumped into his truck, took his phone and ran away, so he got in the truck and followed her.
When he confronted the woman, police say two men showed up and attacked him before taking his wallet and truck.
From there, police canvassed the area looking for the vehicle.
Officers say the woman was questioned by detectives, but did not end up going to jail.