Broken Arrow, Jenks Holding Community Meetings
JENKS, Oklahoma - Two separate community meetings are happening Thursday evening where you can give feedback and help continue the economic growth in your neighborhood.
Broken Arrow and Jenks are holding community meetings Thursday night and they are asking for some feedback from the community to help set some priorities as the cities continue to see growth.
Some of those topics the Jenks Chamber of Commerce is looking for feedback on include the economic development the city has seen, new jobs that have come to the city, and the city's downtown and commercial development.
If you live in Broken Arrow, the city is also holding a meeting Thursday night where they are looking for your feedback on the best options for the city to start revitalizing the area of Elm and New Orleans.
The city currently has a 12 member committee that meets twice a month and proposes recommendations to the city council after a year long study.
Broken Arrow's meeting is open to the public and starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Broken Arrow Nazarene Church.
The Jenks meeting is at the Jenks Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 p.m.