Tulsa Police Search For Robbery Suspect After Guns, Car Stolen
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say officers are looking for the person who robbed a man and stole his car early Thursday morning.
Officers say the thief was last seen driving south on Sheridan near Pine -- and they say two guns were in the car he stole.
Investigators say an Emtec Pest Control employee was sitting in his car in the parking lot at work around 3:40 Thursday morning when a man walked up with a knife.
Officers say the victim got out of the car, struggled with the suspect, and was cut in the neck twice.
Investigators say the victim had three guns in the backseat: a .380 handgun, a .22 pistol and a .22 rifle.
Officers say the victim dove in the backseat to grab the guns as the robber drove away in the car.
Police say the man only got a hold of the .380.
Officers say the suspect got away with the two other guns and a silver 2009 4-door Nissan Altima.
If you know anything about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
Officers say the victim refused medical treatment.