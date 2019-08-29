News
Medical Marijuana 'Unity' Bill, Other Bills, Take Effect Thursday
TULSA, Oklahoma - Dozens of laws are taking effect Thursday that protect medical marijuana patients and set up the legal framework for the statewide medical marijuana industry.
There is now a ban that stops employers from penalizing job applicants based on applicants medical marijuana status.
Another bill that takes effect Thursday is the right to firearms protection. The new bill says those with medical marijuana cards can not legally be restricted to purchase firearms, ammunition, or firearm accessories based on their status.
