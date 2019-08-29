Oklahoma Families Remember Loved Ones Lost To Drug Overdose
TULSA, Oklahoma - Parents who have lost their children to an overdose are raising awareness about the epidemic. They gathered outside the Tulsa County Courthouse Thursday morning holding signs depicting those they lost.
Grieving parents were joined by Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler to bring awareness to the dangers of drug addiction and deadly overdoses here in our community.
International Overdose Awareness Day is August 31st, but parents gathered a few days early to share heartbreaking stories of the loved ones they have lost.
I spoke to one mother who said she contacted the police department after her daughter's overdose, and detectives were able to find the person they say is responsible for her daughter's drug-induced homicide.
"He was arrested for first-degree murder," said Michelle Shannon. "He is sitting in jail right now, and I'm very thankful to say that we're at the point of selecting a jury right now and we're going to trial in October."
Kunzweiler said his office is working with Attorney General Mike Hunter's Office to prosecute anyone found guilty of dealing drugs to someone that results in a deadly overdose.
"We're going after the predators that are victimizing our children like these parents - they want that person to be held accountable. If we can do it we're going to go after them," said Steve Kunzweiler, Tulsa County district attorney.
Shannon said her daughter was an organ donor, and she is thankful her daughter was able to save four lives after her death.