Pittsburg County Deputies Make Arrests After Undercover Drug Investigation
McALESTER, Oklahoma - Deputies in Pittsburg County arrested several people in a warrant sweep aimed at low level drug suppliers. Deputies set out with 15 arrest warrants Thursday morning after several months of work buying drugs - mostly prescription narcotics - from people they called small-time dealers.
The teams worked mostly in McAlester and Krebs, picking up people accused of selling drugs to undercover officers.
The Sheriff says most of the cases involve prescription medication that someone then sells, pill by pill, to an addict. There were cases of marijuana cultivation and sales - and several arrests - though we don't yet have a final number just yet.
Sheriff Chris Morris said even though some drug crimes are now less serious in the eyes of the law, these cases all involve prescription drugs - or marijuana that involves people who don't have a prescription for it.