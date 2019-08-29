News
Authorities Start Homicide Investigation After Body Found In Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A body found in Osage County has sparked a homicide investigation after the Osage County Sheriff's Office said the finding was suspicious.
According to OCSO, the body of a deceased male was found by a land owner near Highway 123 and County Road 2300 August 28. This started an investigation after OSCO said "the death was suspicious in nature." Bartlesville Police are also helping in the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing and the victim has yet to be identified, according to the sheriff's office.
We will update this story as it develops...