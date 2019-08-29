Violence Being Addressed At OKC's John Marshall Middle School After Video Shows Teacher Injured In Student Fight
The American Federation of Teachers is trying to work with teachers at a local middle school where violence has become a daily problem.
Recent video shows a teacher trying to break up a fight as a group of John Marshall middle school students get their licks in.
The Oklahoma Public School district downplayed the incident saying the teacher suffered only minor injuries.
She has a concussion and rib injuries.
This is just one of a number of fights at the school. Police have been called here at least eight times, and the school year just started two weeks ago.
“Pretty much every teacher is saying that they feel the building is unsafe, both for themselves and for kids. And that a major overhaul of the building needs to take place,” said Ed Allen with the American Federation of Teachers.
Teachers are telling their union there has to be some changes.
“Scheduling. I think there will be a new schedule here. Additional resources. Manpower to help get this building going in the right direction,” said Allen.
John Marshall Middle School is part of the Pathway to Greatness program where 15 schools were closed, and students shuffled around.
“Everybody knows everybody. So, if they had beef over the summer that’s the problem. They’re like we going to the same school. OK we’re going to hash it out school,” said parent Tameeka Molden.
Allen agreed. “A lot of the teachers are saying that. They wish that they could have been brought in and we would have worked with the district to bring,” he said.