Possible Del City High School Shooting Threat Averted After 3 Arrested
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Investigators said a possible threat to Del City High School was averted Thursday thanks to a sharp witness and quick police response.
Del City police officers received a call from the DC Grill, reporting an armed young man discussing possibly shooting up the school.
“Within about four minutes, officers arrived on scene and made contact with the juvenile,” Del City Police Captain Bradley Rule said.
The first juvenile male was found to have a semi-automatic pistol on him, and was arrested, according to investigators.
Police also arrested a second juvenile male and 19-year-old Andrew Lee Stiffler on school grounds.
Officers said the second juvenile was also armed with a semi-automatic weapon.
An investigation has been opened into the possible threat, and police are asking anyone with information to call 405-677-2443.
“We have enough right now to charge them with the weapon violations, but we want to know what, if any, threat was made,” Rule said.
Rule said if not for initial call, there’s no telling how many people could have been injured or even killed.
Owner of DC Grill, Cheryl Jackson, said she called police after a young person ran inside her restaurant reporting an armed juvenile making threats.
“Another student came out of the group and said they were going to shoot up the school,” Jackson said.
Jackson said she called authorities, and quietly began taking children inside her restaurant, away from the armed teen, until officers arrived.
“From when I used to go to school it was nothing like this. I pity these kids nowadays because there is so much violence. You can’t send your kid to school now without, you don’t know if they’re going to make it back home,” Jackson said.
A spokesperson for Mid-Del Schools did not return News 9’s request for comment Thursday.