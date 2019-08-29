Man Convicted Of Killing Logan Co. Deputy Receives Life Without The Possibility Of Parole
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man convicted of killing a Logan County deputy has been recommended a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
Nathan LeForce was convicted in the murder of David Wade.
The court began the sentencing phase of the trial immediately after LeForce was found guilty of several charges.
The defense called 28 witnesses during the sentencing phase for the first-degree murder conviction. The prosecution said it would seek the death penalty.
Deliberations lasted for about six hours before the decision came back as a hung jury. Shortly after, the judge recommended to sentence LeForce to life without the possibility of parole.
LeForce was already sentenced for counts of larceny of a vehicle and armed robbery. The jury recommended 30 years for the larceny of a vehicle and 37 years for the armed robbery.
The court will decide if the two sentences will run consecutively or concurrently.
Formal sentencing has been set for September 20.