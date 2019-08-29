Democratic Presidential Candidate Cory Booker Campaigns In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Another 2020 democratic presidential campaign made a stop in Green Country on Thursday.
After Beto O'Rourke's visit last week, Thursday was New Jersey Senator Cory Booker's turn. His first stop was Black Wall Street, the site of the 1921 race massacre - something he learned more about from community leaders. Up next, a stop at the historic Vernon Chapel AME Church, where the congregation and public heard him speak and even preach a little.
He also addressed the race massacre, something he says is not well known across the country.
"We don't tell the truth of our history enough,” said Booker to the crowd. “It weakens our very being."
Booker also talked about domestic terrorism in America, which he told us after he believes is still a problem today.
"It's why as President, I'm going to have an office that deals with hate crimes and white supremacist violence,” said Booker.
Booker's visit comes as he trails several other democratic candidates in the polls.
While he is one of 10 candidates to qualify for next month's third debate, many polls have him polling between just 1 and 3 percent.
He downplayed it when asked today.
"We know that in our history of the democrat party, since before I was born, nobody who's been leading in the polls has gone on to be president from our party,” said Booker.
Booker wrapped up his day in Norman meeting with students at the University of Oklahoma.