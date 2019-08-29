Sand Springs Traffic Stop Uncovers Identity Theft Operation
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Police say a traffic stop in Sand Springs uncovered an identity theft operation.
Officers arrested Anita Fogleman who was driving a stolen car with personal documents and checks from her former coworkers inside.
Fogleman's former employer says he is floored. He didn't want to go on camera but says she was always a great worker and can't believe she would do this.
"All the larceny's we get, the identity thefts, the mail thefts we get, everything is related to the drug trade,” said Captain Todd Enzbrenner, Sand Springs Police Department.
Sand Springs Police say it was a traffic stop that helped them uncover this identity theft operation.
They say Fogleman was acting suspicious while driving, then turned into a driveway. Police say they confront Fogleman and the two others in the stolen vehicle, then searched the vehicle and found more than just drugs.
"It was a container that had a bunch of folders in it and it belonged to a business in the area that had personal information, social security numbers, names and dates of birth,” said Enzbrenner.
Captain Todd Enzbrenner tells me Fogleman said the files were from her work and she was in charge of them.
Her former employer says otherwise.
"He said yes she was an employee a month ago, and was in charge of those files but she has no business having those in her possession now," said Enzbrenner.
Police say she had credit cards, checks and other personal information.
Enzbrenner says this type of operation is very common with drug users.
“They find easy ways to steal people's information to get quick cash and they pass them around to each other. That's how they make their money,” said Enzbrenner.
"These people don't want to work they just want to get high and so they are doing things illegally, anyway they can to get money to buy more drugs."
Enzbrenner says this wasn’t just luck.
It's officers hard at work patrolling the streets of sand springs, to keep people safe.