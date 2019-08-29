Pawhuska Schools Face Third Threat In Three Weeks
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - One Green Country school district is facing its third threat in just a week after Pawhuska Police said a substitute teacher threatened a fifth grade student.
Police said a 77-year-old substitute teacher threatened to kill an elementary student during class August 29 because the kids were getting too rowdy.
“One of the subs was trying to deal with an unruly student and used some poor language,” said Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash.
Cash said Nancysu Herron had subbed for their district on and off for a few years. Parents tell us she was teaching a fifth grade class when police said she threatened to kill an unruly student. A student reported the statements and the school called police.
“She’s paying the price for her lack of using proper words,” Cash said.
Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva said Herron admitted to making the threats, and officers arrested her.
“It was handled quickly,” Silva said. “This is now the third incident in 6 days of school. This is not a trend we want.”
Last week, on the first day of school, police arrested Justin Boone after they said he threatened to shoot up the schools, and burn down the restaurant where he worked.
Yesterday, Silva said a female student threatened to harm other kids in class, so the state took her into custody.
“We want to put a stop to this. We need to send a clear message: you can’t say these things, you’re gonna go to jail," he said.
We spoke with several parents who didn’t want to go on camera, but say despite fear from their kids, they are happy with the quick action by everyone.
”This cannot happen,” Silva said. “They have the right to go be safe.”
Herron is being held in the Osage County Jail on a complaint of threatening acts of violence.
Police said they’re increasing patrols at the schools and say as many as four officers could be stationed in the district at once.