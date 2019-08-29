Asher Link Looks To Lead Metro Christian Under Center This Year
TULSA, Oklahoma - The high school football season officially kicks off tomorrow night for several high school teams. Metro Christian Academy looks to keep rolling after a strong campaign last season.
Metro finished last season with a 12-2 mark, this year it's all new. New turf new press box and new video board and they also hope put a brand new shiny trophy for the first time in program history in the trophy case.
If that is going to happen, Metro will lean heavily on their senior quarterback Asher Link. Link has been able to do it all as an athlete for the Patriot athletic department.
"His freshman year and sophomore year he was the best player on our golf team. The golf coach cried when he quit. Link wanted to focus on football and when he did he started running track and it made a difference,” said Metro Head Coach Jared McCoy.
Last season he tossed for 33 touchdowns so he is the true dual-threat quarterback.
"He is really put together well so he does run well he is fast and he lead 11 men in passing last year," said McCoy.
The senior already has a full-ride scholarship to play football at the Air Force Academy and has some strong interest from Army, North Texas and Iowa State. There's just one thing left to do - win Metro High School's first state championship in football.
"We got to raise it to another level if we want to get to that next level in the playoffs. We are really trying to make it to the state championship game,” said Link.
Metro will look for their second straight win against Broken Bow at their new complex August 30.