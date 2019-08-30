News
Edmond Police Investigating After 3 Found Dead In Home
Friday, August 30th 2019, 3:54 AM CDT
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Edmond Police said three people were found dead Friday morning inside a home.
Police responded to a call from someone outside the home near West 15th Street and South Kelly Avenue about a domestic situation. They later received a call from someone inside the home saying that someone had been shot, police said.
Authorities said that when officers arrived at the scene, they began to try and communicate with someone inside the home; after they were not able to make contact with anyone, they approached the home.
Officers found three people dead inside the home.
Detectives are on the scene and are conducting an investigation.
This is a developing story....