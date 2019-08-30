News
2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Stop A Stolen Truck
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa police officer says he noticed something suspicious about a truck near 41st Street highway 169 just after midnight Friday and followed the truck to a nearby gas station.
The officer was on his way home when he noticed the truck, ran the plates, and discovered it was stolen.
Police say the truck had been reported as stolen a couple of weeks ago.
Once the truck stopped, officers search the truck and found a gun and drugs inside the truck.
Both the driver and the passenger were arrested and taken to the Tulsa county jail.
Officers say the driver is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, and the passenger is facing charges of a felon in possession of a firearm.