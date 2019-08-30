News
UPDATE: Pryor Bus Crash Victims Released From The Hospital
PRYOR, Oklahoma - All 6 people hurt in a Pryor school bus crash have been released from the hospital Friday morning.
Pryor's 8th grade football team was on the bus when it rolled over southeast of Adair around 6 p.m. Thursday night.
OHP says the driver over-corrected after drifting out of its lane, causing it to roll and hit a power pole.
A witness, who lives across the street from the crash scene, says he saw the white top of the school bus roll over and immediately told his wife to call 911.