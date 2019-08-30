Rainy Start For Friday, More Storms Expected Saturday
Some heavy thunderstorms will continue to roll across eastern Oklahoma for the first half of our Friday.
Rain and thunderstorms will bring some areas of very heavy rains and occasional gusty winds to parts of eastern Oklahoma, especially through midday Friday. We expect to see areas of rain and storms diminish significantly in coverage for the afternoon hours, with rain-cooled air keeping our Friday afternoon highs in the 80s.
Another round of storms is expected to move back across eastern Oklahoma early Saturday morning. The severe weather threat Saturday morning should remain low, but additional areas of locally heavy rain are possible.
WARN Radar
We are expecting drier conditions for the second half of our Labor Day weekend further into Sunday and Labor Day Monday!
Keep our free weather app handy to keep track of radar and to get the latest storm alerts! We’ll keep you advised.