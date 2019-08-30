OHP Troopers Chase Stolen Ambulance On Muskogee Turnpike, Arrest Driver
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers stopped a stolen ambulance on the westbound Muskogee Turnpike at the Creek Turnpike junction during rush hour Friday morning. Storm tracker Bob Rohloff was there when troopers pulled over the ambulance in the inside lanes of the highway under an overpass.
OHP said they got a call around 7:15 a.m. that a Wagoner County ambulance had been stolen from St. Francis Hospital in Muskogee. A trooper spotted the ambulance near the Coweta gate and began a pursuit.
Authorities said the driver had the ambulance's flashing lights and sirens activated.
Another trooper set up stop sticks which flattened three of the ambulance's tires. The vehicle stopped underneath the Creek Turnpike, and the driver was taken into custody.
He's been identified as 29-year-old Devion Smith. Smith was taken to the Wagoner County Jail.
Troopers said it is fortunate no one was hurt as road conditions were wet in Friday morning storms.