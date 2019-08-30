News
Woman Found Several Hours After Wrecking Car Into Tulsa Culvert
Friday, August 30th 2019, 9:27 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa emergency services are responding after a woman's car went into a culvert during overnight storms. Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies found the woman's PT Cruiser in a drainage area at the bottom of an embankment in the 3800 block of West Easton.
Tulsa firefighters told News On 6 it's believed the woman had been in the drainage culvert for a few hours before deputies found her. She has been taken to the hospital.
Authorities said people had been out looking for the woman since Thursday night. She had some bumps and bruises but is expected to be OK.
We have a crew at the scene and will update this developing story.