Man Suspected In Wife's Murder Is Tulsa's Most Wanted
Friday, August 30th 2019, 10:12 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Officials say Illie Len Roach, 50, is wanted for first degree murder out of Tulsa County. Roach is described as a 5'6 male with black hair and brown eyes.
Roach is suspected in his wife's murder. Mary Loving's body was left outside Tulsa's OSU Medical Center July 29.
If you know where anything about Roach's whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous.