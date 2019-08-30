News
Water Main Break Repairs Underway At 41st & Memorial In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A water main break is affecting Tulsa traffic at a busy intersection. Drive slowly if you're heading through 41st and Memorial; city workers say there has already been one wreck.
Crews are working to access the break for repairs but say it's slow going because of all the utility lines in the area. The break is to an 8-inch line.
About three businesses are without water including two restaurants. A second city crew is coming to help make repairs.